Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said stability in Iran and the wider region is critical, stressing that Ankara is making intensive efforts to ensure calm and help restore a climate of peace, according to the statements published on Tuesday.

Fidan made the remarks during an iftar program with Ankara representatives of media organizations, according to information shared from the meeting.

Fidan underlined the importance of preserving stability in Iran and across the region, amid heightened regional tensions, noting the fact that the latest developments are of a nature that could jeopardize both the future of the region and global stability.

He also said Türkiye is working actively through diplomatic channels to support de-escalation and contribute to the reestablishment of a peaceful environment.