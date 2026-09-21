Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Washington to exert greater influence on Israel to curb policies undermining regional and global stability, while highlighting renewed momentum in Türkiye-U.S. ties as the two countries approach a century of diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the "Türkiye-U.S. Relations Toward the 100th Anniversary" panel organized by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications in New York, Fidan said the century-old partnership had endured disputes, crises and major shifts in the international system.

"Our relationship has been tested over time and demonstrated its lasting value," Fidan said, noting that two geographically distant countries had become allies and partners whose cooperation extends far beyond their borders.

Fidan said Türkiye-U.S. relations have gained strong, renewed momentum, pointing to the close relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump as a key factor.

He said Ankara and Washington should turn that momentum into concrete gains, institutionalize cooperation and resolve outstanding issues as bilateral diplomatic relations enter their second century.

Turning to regional security, Fidan said Ankara and Washington share an interest in sovereign and stable states capable of providing security and prosperity across the Middle East.

He said strengthening national institutions in Syria and Iraq was essential to preventing terrorist organizations from gaining room to operate.

"A Syria free from terrorism and with its territorial integrity preserved would represent significant progress for regional security and prosperity," Fidan said.

He also emphasized what Ankara calls "regional ownership," arguing that countries in the region should assume greater responsibility for their own security and stability.

Fidan warned that interconnected conflicts could undermine Türkiye-U.S. efforts, citing the war involving Iran, the conflict in Yemen and Israeli policies across the region.

"These threats reinforce one another and obstruct diplomacy," Fidan said. "We particularly expect the United States to use its influence over Israel more effectively to bring an end to policies that undermine regional and global peace and stability."

Fidan said Gaza remains a central test of the international community's ability to establish security, cooperation and prosperity in the region. He reiterated Türkiye's support for Trump's efforts to end the Gaza crisis and said commitments contained in the peace plan should be fully implemented.

Beyond the Middle East, Fidan said Türkiye and the U.S. could deepen cooperation in the Caucasus, the Black Sea, Ukraine and the Balkans.

Ankara supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and seeks to reduce escalation risks in the Black Sea while maintaining safe navigation, he said. Türkiye also continues to support diplomacy toward a lasting settlement in Ukraine and maintains communication channels with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Fidan said closer coordination and preventive diplomacy could also help contain tensions in Bosnia-Herzegovina and between Serbia and Kosovo.

As Türkiye and the U.S. approach the second century of diplomatic ties, Fidan said their partnership could also contribute to resolving protracted conflicts in Libya, Sudan and elsewhere in Africa.

"Our goal in the second century of our diplomatic relations with the United States is to use the Turkish-American partnership for the greater benefit of global peace and stability," he said.