The fifth meeting of the Turkey and Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in the capital Ankara on Thursday under the co-chair of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Relevant ministers will attend the meeting that will focus on reviewing Turkey and Hungary relations in all aspects and exchange views on current regional and international development.
"The meeting will be a confirmation of our mutual will to deepen our cooperation on multilateral platforms, primarily with NATO, the European Union and the Turkish Council, as well as our bilateral relations with Hungary, our strategic partner and ally," a statement by Ankara said.
Various agreements and protocols will be signed in the meeting to strengthen bilateral ties, it added.
