Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday congratulated his Austrian counterpart Michael Linhart on his newly assumed office.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with Linhart to congratulate him on his appointment as Austria's new foreign minister.

On Oct. 9, Sebastian Kurz stepped down as the Austrian chancellor amid a corruption probe.

Former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stepped down on Oct. 11 to be sworn in as the new chancellor.

Linhart, a senior diplomat who was born in Turkey, replaced Schallenberg as the new foreign minister.

Later Monday, Çavuşoğlu met former Northern Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov. Following the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that Turkey will continue to support Northern Macedonia and its multi-ethnic/multicultural structure.

Çavuşoğlu separately also met Cherif Mahamat Zene, foreign minister of Chad, to discuss preparations of the official visit by Chad President Idriss Deby to Turkey that will take place on Wednesday.