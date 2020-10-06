Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed ongoing developments in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu went to Baku to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, a statement by the ministry said.

“During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. President Ilham Aliyev and will exchange views on the present situation in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart H.E. Minister Ceyhun Bayramov,” the statement read.

Following the meeting, Çavuşoğlu gave a news conference and highlighted Turkey's support to Azerbaijan in its fight against Armenia.

"The world must side with the right one in the Nagorno-Karabakh tension, and the right one is Azerbaijan," the foreign minister said.

"The international community treats the occupier, Armenia, and the victim, Azerbaijan, the same. This approach does not lead to a solution to the conflict. It can no longer go on like this," he continued.

Çavuşoğlu expressed that Turkey will continue its fight to show the world the truth and enable the international community to support the right causes, like the cause of Azerbaijan.

Armenia's attacks on civilian settlements in Azerbaijan are not only a "crime against humanity" but also "a sign of the desperation" that the country fell into, he also said.

Separately, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Bayramov also criticized Armenia, saying it has "a terrorist mentality" with no scruples over achieving its goals.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some cities and areas, following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan also declared partial military mobilization Monday.

Shortly after Armenia began its assault, Ankara reiterated its support for Azerbaijan, with officials, mainstream political parties and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing for Turkey's brotherly Turkic nation.