Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated his Danish counterpart and discussed NATO enlargement in a phone call on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu congratulated Lars Lokke Rasmussen on becoming Denmark's new foreign minister, according to diplomatic sources.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between their countries.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military nonalignment and applied to join the transatlantic alliance in May, largely driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

All 30 NATO members must ratify their accession but Türkiye, along with Hungary, has stalled its approval due to the Nordic nations, especially Sweden, providing a haven for terrorists from groups like the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the bloody 2016 coup d’état attempt in Türkiye.