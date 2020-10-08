Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday met Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in the Slovakian capital Bratislava to discuss Eastern Mediterranean tensions between Ankara and Athens.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It marks the first time Çavuşoğlu and Dendias have met since the dispute between the two NATO members over energy exploration and maritime jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean began.

Earlier in the day, Çavuşoğlu also met German counterpart Heiko Maas on the sidelines of the forum in Bratislava.

Tensions have recently escalated between Turkey and Greece on energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration activities, aiming to box in Turkish maritime territory based on the proximity of its smaller islands to the Turkish coast.

Turkey has sent drillships with a military escort to explore energy resources on its continental shelf, asserting that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure the fair sharing of the region's resources.

EU countries have been trying to mediate between Turkey and Greece over their conflicting demands.