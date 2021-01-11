Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an official statement Monday by the Foreign Ministry.

The statement said that during the visit, "bilateral relations will be reviewed and regional and global issues will be discussed."

"Preparations of the Seventh Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting will also be coordinated during the meetings," it noted.

Çavuşoğlu will also attend "the Second Trilateral Meeting of Turkey-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers," the statement added.

As part of his visit, he will officially inaugurate the new compound of Turkey's Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, it said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also issued an official statement Monday regarding Çavuşoğlu's visit.

Noting that Çavuşoğlu will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have phone calls with the country's prime minister and president, the statement said bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues will be discussed during the visit.

The statement underlined the fraternal relations between Turkey and Pakistan, stressing that Çavuşoğlu's visit comes as part of regular high-level exchanges between the countries.

"(The) forthcoming visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister will help further deepen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas," the statement added.