Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu warned Armenia to respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, while he criticized Greece for recent remarks on the reversion of Hagia Sophia.

Referring to Armenian aggression as "unacceptable," Çavuşoğlu said Armenia "needs to come to its senses and stop attacking Azerbaijan."

Çavuşoğlu told a live broadcast on TRT Haber that Azerbaijan is not alone and Turkey and the Turkish nation stand by the people of Azerbaijan, as he urged Armenia to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"Whatever Azerbaijan prefers regarding the solution of occupied territories and the Karabakh conflict, we will stand by Azerbaijan," Çavuşoğlu added.

Three Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in an attack by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region on Sunday.

Çavuşoğlu also touched upon criticism regarding the reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, saying that the decision was lawfully made.

"People may express their opinion on the matter and we respect their opinions even if we do not endorse it, but we strongly reject statements that interfere in Turkey's right of sovereignty," Çavuşoğlu said.

He continued by criticizing Greece, noting that it does not respect religious freedoms and is the only country to have capital without a mosque.

"Greece is the last country to have a say on these issues. We know how badly they treat Turks in Western Thrace and the mosques in the country," the minister said.

Greek officials criticized the recent decision to revert Hagia Sophia into a mosque, while Turkish officials say Turkey respects and preserves cultural and religious monuments. Turkish officials also note that Ottoman monuments in Greece are being misused in a significant blow to the country's historical heritage and the cultural heritage of its Turkish minority.

In the years following Greek independence, many Ottoman buildings were converted into military prisons, cinemas, provincial offices, hostels and storage units.

Moreover, dozens of mosques were closed to worship, while others were converted into churches. Many buildings abandoned since have fallen into ruin.

Çavuşoğlu also said 80% of regional problems would be solved if Greece gave up its maximalist ambitions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Touching upon the issue of the Libyan crisis, Çavuşoğlu said putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar is not sincere in his remarks on a cease-fire.

"We believe he is trying to buy time by suggesting such moves. The GNA (Government of National Accord) is right to be suspicious of Haftar's sincerity," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Turkey is in favor of a political solution to the conflict, but necessary conditions must be met to establish a political solution.