Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday warned Greece to not venture on behalf of someone else's interests, saying that otherwise, Athens will suffer the consequences.

Türkiye’s top diplomat during a speech in Ankara’s Haymana district on the Battle of Sakarya underlined that Ankara was trying to continue relations in a neighborly manner in the Aegean but that Athens’ provocative acts persisted.

"This is a warning to our neighbor Greece," he underlined. "Don't be someone else's tool. Do not continue the provocations because Türkiye’s friendship is ancient and its hostility is grave. Keep that in mind too," he warned.

"With our humanitarian and enterprising foreign policy we continue to protect our rights and interests at all platforms.

"We have projects that will contribute to peace and prosperity not only in our region but also at the global level," he added.

Çavuşoğlu’s words come amid heightened tensions between the two Mediterranean neighbors.