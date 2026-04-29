Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday attended the 11th Three Seas Initiative Summit in Dubrovnik on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as part of efforts to boost regional cooperation in energy, transport and digital infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Fidan represented President Erdoğan at the summit, which brings together countries located between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas to enhance cooperation across key strategic sectors.

Launched in 2015, the Three Seas Initiative serves as a presidential-level platform uniting 12 European Union member states. It focuses on strengthening connectivity and fostering economic development across Central and Eastern Europe, particularly through joint projects in transportation, energy security and digital infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina, in Dubrovnik, April 29, 2026. (AA Photo)

On the sidelines of the summit, Fidan met with Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The talks in Dubrovnik addressed bilateral ties as well as regional developments, highlighting Türkiye’s continued engagement in the Balkans.

The initiative aims to narrow development gaps within the European Union while reinforcing regional resilience, as participating countries seek to deepen cooperation in infrastructure and strategic connectivity.