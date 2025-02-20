Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed bilateral and regional issues on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in South Africa on Thursday, Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral political and economic relations between Türkiye and China and explored opportunities for cooperation.

The talks also covered regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Syria, and developments in Gaza. They also touched upon global security issues in light of recent international developments, sources said.

The two sides also exchanged views on threats to international stability.