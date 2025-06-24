Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday called for reducing tensions between Israel and Iran, while reaffirming support for a two-state solution to resolve the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

In a phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged views on regional developments, focusing on efforts to de-escalate the Israel-Iran conflict and address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan condemned Israel’s continued attacks in Gaza, describing them as acts of genocide, and voiced concern over deteriorating conditions for Palestinian civilians.

Both ministers emphasized the need to revive the two-state solution as the only viable path toward lasting peace in the region.

The discussion also touched on strengthening bilateral ties. Fidan and Wang expressed a mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and political dialogue.

In a separate statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang criticized the Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran as violations of international law and sovereignty, warning they set a dangerous precedent that threatens the global nuclear non-proliferation system.

Wang reiterated that the Palestinian question remains central to Middle East peace and emphasized China’s support for dialogue, peace initiatives, and regional stability.

“China encourages all parties to speak with one voice against war and in favor of reducing tensions,” Wang said, adding that Beijing hopes Türkiye will continue playing an active role in promoting peace in the region.