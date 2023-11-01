Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Gaza with his Greek, Jordanian and Saudi counterparts Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Discussions during the phone calls centered around potential steps toward achieving an immediate cease-fire, working toward lasting peace, and the importance of ensuring the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Fidan's call with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi came on the same day as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he would visit Jordan after visiting Israel. Turkish diplomatic sources noted Blinken would then travel to Türkiye to hold discussions.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Over 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.