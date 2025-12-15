Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed developments regarding the Gaza peace plan with his counterparts, including Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, on Monday.

Fidan also discussed the plan with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The discussions took place during separate phone calls, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The talks focused on issues related to the implementation of the plan, the sources added.

Last Monday, the U.N. Security Council endorsed the U.S. plan for Gaza’s future – potentially positioning President Donald Trump as the territory’s de facto ruler – but the timing and implementation remain unclear as the strip reels from devastation following Israel’s two-year genocidal war.

An international body known as the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, is to govern Gaza and oversee reconstruction under a two-year, renewable U.N. mandate. An armed International Stabilization Force (ISF) is to keep security and ensure the disarmament of Hamas, a key demand of Israel.

The plan gives Palestinians almost no voice in governing Gaza. Because of Israel’s fierce opposition, it doesn’t promise statehood, offering only a vague reference that it might one day be possible. It also gives only an ambiguous timetable for reconstruction to begin and for the Israeli military to withdraw from around 50% of the Gaza Strip that it still holds since the cease-fire began.