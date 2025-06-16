Foreign Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed over the phone, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Tensions have escalated since Friday when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

Fidan attended the summit of Heads of State and Government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Albania on Monday.

The summit, organized by the Albanian Presidency under the theme "Promoting Stability and Prosperity through Regional Cooperation and EU Integration," was attended by heads of state and government, foreign ministers from the SEECP's 13 participating countries, and European Union representatives.

On the margins of the summit, Fidan also met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, according to a post on X by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The summit declaration will address the importance of regional cooperation and ownership in promoting sustainable development, security, stability, and prosperity.

The declaration is also expected to note Türkiye's efforts for the end of the Russia-Ukraine war and express satisfaction with these efforts.