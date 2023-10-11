Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock discussed the current situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.

Türkiye has offered to act as a mediator between the two parties to find a solution to the ongoing crisis, which is seriously affecting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Fidan and Baerbock had a telephone call where they also talked about NATO expansion.

The Turkish Parliament is expected to hold a vote on Sweden's NATO membership, but Türkiye has criticized the Nordic country for failing to take necessary action against PKK terrorists.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel – a multipronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip in response.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.