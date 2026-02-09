Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, discussing ongoing nuclear negotiations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Türkiye was named as one of the potential venues for direct talks between Iran and the U.S., after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran following weeks of deadly protests in Türkiye's eastern neighbor. Iran said last Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman's Muscat on Friday amid rumors that negotiations may collapse due to disagreements about the format and the venue.

Ankara, which maintains close ties with Iran and the U.S., has advocated dialogue since tensions gradually escalated over the past few weeks. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conducted phone diplomacy with both Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the crisis, while Araghchi met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul in January.