Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Monday about recent developments in Syria and Washington’s proposed Board of Peace initiative for Gaza.

The discussion came in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The U.S. Department of State also released a statement regarding the call.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan regarding their continued support for peace and stability in Syria," said Tommy Pigott, the principal deputy spokesman.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is among world leaders invited by U.S. President Donald Trump, the board’s founding chair, to join the Board of Peace.