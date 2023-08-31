Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, reiterating Türkiye's determination to contribute to efforts in this regard.

"We will continue to work on the revival of the Black Sea grain deal, which is critical for global food security and stability and peace in the Black Sea region," Fidan told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

He noted that the United Nations prepared a new proposal package for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal with the contribution of Türkiye.

"We believe this will provide proper grounds for resuming the deal," he said.

For his part, Lavrov said they discussed the revival of Türkiye-Syria relations, and the Black Sea grain deal in the meeting.

He noted that Russia sees no sign it will receive the guarantees it requires before resuming the deal, but can return to it "tomorrow" if Western promises to Moscow are fulfilled

Lavrov reiterated Russia's assertion that Western economic sanctions were hampering Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

He also said that a plan currently being discussed to supply one million tons of Russian grain to Türkiye at a discounted price would be on top of the grain supplies that Russia has promised to give some African countries free of charge.

Lavrov also touched on the topic of Ukraine, saying Fidan and he discussed the situation in Ukraine, during which he reaffirmed Russia's position ruling out a peace formula by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's formula, which consists of 10 conditions, was laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.

Russia ready to increase gas supplies to Türkiye

Lavrov also said Moscow is ready to increase its gas supplies to Türkiye and implement agreements between the two countries on setting up a gas hub.

"For our part, we reaffirmed Russia's commitment to all agreements on increasing natural gas exports, including through the implementation of the initiative of the heads of our states to create a single gas distribution hub in Türkiye," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Moscow.

Lavrov said Fidan and he also discussed a proposal by Moscow to deliver up to 1 million tons of Russian grain to Türkiye at a reduced price.

"This issue is also being discussed with the participation of our friends from Qatar, who are ready to participate in the financial aspects of this initiative," Lavrov said.