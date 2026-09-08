Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of diplomatic meetings in Ankara on Tuesday, hosting U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack, U.S. Rep. Daniel Issa and the head of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan met with Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for Syria and Iraq, alongside Issa, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, ministry sources said.

No further details were immediately provided on the agenda or issues discussed during the meeting.

Separately, Fidan received Organization of Turkic States Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

The meetings came as Ankara maintains diplomatic engagement with Washington on regional issues, particularly developments in neighboring Syria and Iraq, while continuing efforts to deepen cooperation among Turkic states.