Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his Bosnian, Albanian and Croatian counterparts on Saturday.

Fidan and Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani came together in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Türkiye-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Advisory Mechanism, the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Following his meeting with Hasani, Fidan met with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic on the meeting's margins.

After his meeting with Konakovic, Fidan also came together with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

The officials did not provide further information regarding the meetings.

Fidan is in Croatia to participate in a Saturday meeting of the trilateral advisory mechanism between Türkiye and the Balkan nations of Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the visit, the ministry added.