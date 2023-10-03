Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Syrian opposition officials in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Fidan met with Hadi Al-Bahra, head of the Syrian Opposition Coalition; Bader Jamous, president of the Syrian Negotiations Committee; and Abdurrahman Mustafa, head of the Syrian Interim Government, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

No more details were provided.

Russia has spent years trying to help Syria’s Bashar Assad by repairing ties with Türkiye and other countries fractured in the war, killing nearly 500,000 people and displacing half of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million. Russia intervened militarily in Syria starting in September 2015, teaming up with Iran to help Assad’s government reclaim most of the country. Moscow has maintained a military presence in the Mideast country even as most of its forces are fighting in Ukraine.

Throughout the 12-year conflict, Türkiye has backed the opposition while the Assad regime has frequently denounced Ankara’s support that paved the way for liberating Syria’s north from terrorist groups.