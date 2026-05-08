Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments in ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, diplomatic sources said Friday.

The two top diplomats reviewed the current state of the talks between Tehran and Washington.

Iran said on Friday that it is still reviewing a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that Tehran is continuing its assessment of the proposal and will announce its final position once the review process is completed.

The fragile cease-fire between the United States and Iran wobbled again Friday after fresh clashes erupted in the Gulf, with both sides trading accusations of aggression while fears grew that the conflict could spiral back into a wider regional war.

Washington has been awaiting Tehran’s response to a proposed framework aimed at ending the conflict, though major sticking points remain unresolved, particularly Iran’s nuclear program and restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz.