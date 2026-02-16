Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in Palestine during a phone conversation on Monday with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine, the sources said.

No further information was provided regarding the phone conversation.

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register vast areas of the occupied West Bank as "state property," the first such measure since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

Türkiye called on the international community to take a firm stance against Israeli attempts to create facts on the ground.

The ministry said Türkiye will continue to support efforts to "establish an independent, sovereign and contiguous" Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.