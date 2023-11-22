Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan led diplomatic efforts to establish peace in Gaza in discussions with the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

An official statement from the Foreign Ministry highlighted the delegation's presence in London and Fidan's discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

He has also been in crucial discussions with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in London.

A joint diplomatic initiative, originating from the Nov. 11 extraordinary joint summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Riyadh, tasked foreign ministers from pivotal nations, including Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Nigeria, to undertake international initiatives aimed at halting the war and establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

The statement stressed the urgency of their joint efforts to pave the way for sustainable peace in the conflict-ridden region.

As part of the ongoing diplomatic push, Fidan is expected to extend the discussions to Paris, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The diplomatic tour aims to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

Authorities in Gaza said the death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave has since risen past 14,100 – including more than 5,800 children and 3,900 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Using its rising diplomatic clout, Türkiye exerts efforts to rally the international community to help Palestinians trapped in Gaza under Israeli bombardment. In parallel with immediate cease-fire calls, Ankara highlights a permanent solution to the issue, namely, the establishment of a fully independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.