Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Friday.

Fidan in on his visit to the Netherlands for the 10th Meeting of the Wittenburg Conference, which has been held between Türkiye and the Netherlands since 2008, the ministry said on X.

He also met with representatives of the Turkish community and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), it added.

In his meeting with Rutte, Fidan discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Gaza.

In 2008, Türkiye and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen Türkiye-Netherlands relations and establish the Türkiye-Netherlands Conference.

Under this framework, Türkiye-Netherlands conferences have been alternately held in Türkiye and the Netherlands since that year, chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries.

In addition to ministerial meetings, technical-level working group meetings are held between relevant ministries and institutions of both countries.

Between 2005 and January 2024, the Netherlands was the largest foreign investor in Türkiye, with about $29 billion invested.

There is potential for further cooperation, especially in energy, environment, climate, digital and green transformation, and new technology fields.