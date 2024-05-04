Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met with Barrow in the Gambian capital, Banjul, where he traveled to attend this weekend’s Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

Additionally, Fidan held meetings with representatives of Turkish companies operating in West Africa.

Gambia is hosting the OIC’s 15th summit of heads of state and government in Banjul over the weekend.

The summit aims to end Israel's attacks on Gaza and decide on concrete steps toward a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, officials said that Foreign Minister and EU Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay also met Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara in the Gambia on Friday.

Bozay also met the President of the High Islamic Council, Sheikh Essa Darboe, and Banjul Mayor Rohey Malekh Lowe for preparation meetings for the 15th Islamic Summit of the OIC, which Foreign Minister Fidan will attend, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Projects that could be implemented between the two countries" were also discussed, the ministry said.

