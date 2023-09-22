Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetsings with his counterparts from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and Israel, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday.

The meetings took place at Türkevi, or Turkish House.

"Bilateral relations including economy, tourism & consular affairs and regional developments were discussed at the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, regarding Fidan's meeting with Cohen.

Dışişleri Bakanı Hakan Fidan (sağda), İsrail Dışişleri Bakanı Eli Cohen (solda) ile New York'ta Türkevi'nde bir araya geldi. ( Dışişleri Bakanlığı / Mustafa Aygün - Anadolu Ajansı )

In his meeting with the foreign ministers of OTS, Fidan discussed regional matters, including the situation in Karabakh.

The top diplomats also discussed "Azerbaijan's anti-terror operation," and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organization's relations with other international organizations such as the U.N. General Assembly, and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) as well as strengthening its institutional structure were also discussed during the meeting.

Fidan is in New York as part of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly, during which he has engaged in numerous bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address global issues.