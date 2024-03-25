Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discusses regional developments with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Fidan and Stoltenberg also discussed the preparations for the upcoming NATO foreign ministers meeting which will take place in Brussels on April 3-4, the sources added.

Earlier this month, Stoltenberg acknowledged Türkiye's longstanding contributions to the military alliance's collective security and regional stability and also commended its investments in advanced defense capabilities.