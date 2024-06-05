Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday was in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of northwestern China, marking the highest-level visit from Türkiye since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit in April 2012.

Fidan toured the Yanghang Mosque and the International Grand Bazaar in Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi, his office said on X.

Xinjiang is home to ethnic Turkic Uyghur people, who are mostly Muslims.

The Turkish diplomat arrived in China on Monday for a three-day official visit – his first since taking office last June – upon the invitation of his counterpart Wang Yi, who visited Türkiye in July 2023.

He is expected to visit Kashgar city in the province as well.

Addressing a news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, Fidan noted the importance of Kashgar and Urumqi cities, emphasizing their role in the Sino-Turkish and Sino-Islamic world.

He said that Kashgar and Urumqi are two ancient Turkic Islamic cities that contributed to China's cultural richness.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

“These cities act as a bridge between China and the Turkic world, China and the Islamic world. They are symbols of our ancient friendship and neighborhood. The togetherness of communities and people is the greatest wealth of strong states,” Fidan said.

Türkiye and China enjoy close ties, although the issues relating to the rights of the Uyghur community in China’s Xinjiang overshadowed relations in the past.

In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China.

In this context, Ankara reinforced its diplomatic presence in China by opening the Chengdu Consulate General last year, in addition to its embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong.