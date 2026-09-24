Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan denounced Israel's policies in Gaza and its occupation and annexation activities across Palestinian territories as he addressed mounting conflicts and crises across the Muslim world at an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in New York.

Fidan addressed the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

In his remarks, Fidan criticized Israel's continuing "genocidal policies" in Gaza, as well as its occupation and annexation activities across Palestinian territories and attacks on Syria and Lebanon.

He also discussed a range of other issues affecting the Muslim world, particularly developments involving Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

Fidan emphasized the importance of the OIC's role in protecting the rights of Muslim minorities and communities.

Türkiye currently holds the rotating presidency of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers after assuming the role at the 51st session, which it hosted in Istanbul on June 21-22, 2025, under the theme "The OIC in a Transforming World."

The annual coordination meeting, held during U.N. General Assembly week, provides OIC foreign ministers with an additional opportunity to exchange views beyond the organization's formal Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, which is held annually.

The council may also convene extraordinary sessions to address major developments affecting the Muslim world.

At the 51st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul, OIC members adopted two resolutions on Palestine and emphasized the importance of establishing a common position among member states on the Palestinian issue. The meeting also adopted the Istanbul Declaration.

Türkiye previously hosted meetings of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in 1976, 1991 and 2004.