Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call Monday with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to discuss regional developments and ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. have been deadlocked since a cease-fire came into effect on April 8, with one round of peace talks to end the more than two-month war having failed in Pakistan.

On Friday, Fidan said Türkiye could consider taking part in multinational demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz after a possible peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Speaking to reporters in London, Fidan said Türkiye "would be open to" participating in a coalition tasked with clearing naval mines in the strait once a deal is reached, describing such work as a "humanitarian" effort. However, Fidan underscored that Ankara would not take part in operations that risk positioning Türkiye as a party to renewed conflict. Ankara would avoid any role implying alignment if conflict resumes, Fidan said.