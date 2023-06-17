Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Ankara on Friday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss important matters pertaining to the organization's agenda.

The Secretary General commenced the meeting by expressing his heartfelt congratulations to the Foreign Minister on his recent appointment. Recognizing the minister's vast experience and vision, Secretary General expressed his confidence in the minister's guidance to lead to new achievements for the whole Turkic World.

During the meeting, the Secretary General and the Foreign Minister engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the preparations for the 10th summit of the organization, which will be hosted in Turkistan, Kazakhstan later this year.

Recognizing the importance of promoting economic cooperation among member states, Fidan and Omuraliev deliberated on the achievements that the organization has gained particularly in recent years with the important decisions taken at Istanbul, Samarkand and Ankara Summits.

They also exchanged views on the future steps to be taken with a view to enhancing trade, investment, and connectivity within the Turkic World and highlighted the great potential for increased collaboration in areas of strategic importance.

Omuraliev emphasized the importance of ensuring a successful and impactful summit, highlighting the potential for the Turkic nations to collectively address the issues of common interest, such as regional security, sustainable development, and the promotion of cultural exchange.

Fidan expressed his commitment to actively contributing to the preparations to ensure a productive and meaningful summit and reiterated the steadfast support of Türkiye for strengthening unity and solidarity within the OTS.