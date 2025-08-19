Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the recent discussions regarding the Ukraine war in a phone call Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, diplomatic sources said.

The two top diplomats discussed the outcomes of recent high-level meetings, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and a Washington gathering attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with several European leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fidan also held separate phone calls with his German and British counterparts to discuss efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and ongoing cease-fire talks in Gaza.