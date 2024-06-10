Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Monday, the ministry said.

Further details were not provided officially but Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan and Shoigu, a former defense minister, discussed the situation in Gaza, Syria and ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The duo also discussed developments in Ukraine, the sources added.

Earlier Monday, Fidan met a delegation of Ahıska Turks in the capital. He is in Russia to attend a two-day meeting of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies.

The session marks the first gathering since the group expanded from five members to nine in January with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as official members.

Another 15 countries, including Türkiye, were also invited to the expanded format of the meeting.