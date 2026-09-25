Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stepped up Türkiye's diplomatic outreach in New York on Thursday, meeting senior EU and foreign officials while joining international talks focused on Libya's political unity, security and economic future.

Fidan attended the "International Support for Peace, Unity and Prosperity in Libya" meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Officials from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the U.K., France, Italy, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia also joined the meeting, which focused on the U.N.-led political process in Libya as well as the country's economic prosperity and security.

Addressing the gathering, Fidan stressed that stability and security in Libya were important for the wider region and said Türkiye would continue to actively contribute to efforts in this direction.

Referring to his Aug. 11-12 visit to Libya, during which he held talks in Tripoli and Benghazi, Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for efforts to establish a unified government under Ankara's "One Libya" policy.

He called on international partners to maintain dialogue with all Libyan parties and actors without discrimination and stressed the need to support a political process led and owned by Libyans.

Fidan also highlighted Türkiye's capacity-building assistance aimed at unifying and strengthening Libya's economic and security institutions, saying Ankara was prepared to play a key role in the country's development and security.

Alongside the Libya talks, Fidan met EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at the Turkish House. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the meeting but did not provide details about the discussions.

Fidan separately met EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

His diplomatic engagements also included separate meetings with Bosnia-Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic and Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen.