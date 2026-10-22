Türkiye will host foreign ministers from six countries in Istanbul on Friday for the first joint meeting of the R4 and E3 diplomatic groups, focusing on escalating regional tensions, the Palestinian issue and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the Foreign Ministry sources said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair the Oct. 23 meetings, bringing together representatives from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and E3 countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Participants will include German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul, British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The seven countries will convene under the R4+E3 format for the first time at Türkiye's initiative, marking a new platform for diplomatic coordination between regional and European powers.

According to the sources, discussions will focus on Palestine, the Strait of Hormuz, developments involving Yemen and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

The ministers are also expected to explore opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination between the two diplomatic groups.

Fidan is expected to emphasize that regional security requires countries directly affected by conflicts to assume greater responsibility, highlighting Türkiye's commitment to regional ownership and cooperation.

He will warn against allowing existing conflicts to fuel new crises or spread instability across the region.

On Palestine, Fidan is expected to criticize Israel's continued occupation and settlement expansion, urging stronger international pressure and warning against actions that could undermine Jerusalem's historical and legal status or prospects for a two-state solution.

He is also expected to stress that tensions between Washington and Tehran can only be resolved through dialogue, arguing that military measures risk triggering broader regional confrontation.

Fidan will highlight the importance of permanently restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, two critical maritime routes for international trade.

The minister is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Saudi Arabia's security following Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

On Syria, he will acknowledge contributions by R4 and E3 countries toward stability while criticizing Israeli actions that Ankara says threaten the country's security.

Turning to Ukraine, Türkiye's top diplomat will reiterate Ankara's readiness to support diplomatic efforts to end the war and prevent hostilities from spreading across the Black Sea.

R4, E3 initiatives

The R4 mechanism, comprising Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, was established to strengthen regional dialogue and promote stability.

Its foreign ministers have held six meetings since March 2026, most recently in New York on Sept. 21.

The E3 grouping, consisting of Germany, France and Britain, emerged in 2003 through diplomatic cooperation over Iran's nuclear program before expanding its engagement to other international issues.

Friday's meeting will bring the two formats together for the first time, providing an opportunity to coordinate responses to overlapping regional and global security challenges.