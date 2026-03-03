Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments with his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, on the phone, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Fidan and Cooper discussed the diplomatic efforts that could be undertaken to end the ongoing conflict and establish stability, according to the sources.

Fidan also held calls with leaders and his counterparts from Qatar, Greece and Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)-held region.

Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan discussed the latest developments in the region with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis and KRG President Nechirvan Barzani.

The calls came as a U.S.-Israeli military campaign, launched Saturday against Iran, has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as several neighboring countries that are home to US assets.