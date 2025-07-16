Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syria’s capital Damascus and the southern province of Suwayda, warning that the escalation threatens regional stability and must be met with international pressure.

Speaking to reporters in New York during the informal “Expanded Format Meeting on Cyprus,” Fidan said Israel's actions have led to significant civilian casualties and criticized Tel Aviv for pursuing a long-standing destabilization policy in the region without regard for international norms, sovereignty, or human life.

“Israel must abandon its destabilizing policies before it’s too late — this is not only dangerous for the region but for Israel itself,” Fidan said. “The United States, the European Union, and regional countries must all tell Israel to stop. Otherwise, it is likely that undesirable consequences will emerge in the region.”

Fidan also warned against reports of movement by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG, in the region amid the ongoing conflict. “Our message to them is clear: do not exploit the chaos. Playing opportunistic games in such a sensitive period will only bring greater risk. Instead, they must adopt a constructive role,” he said.

He stressed that the violence — including Israeli strikes on multiple regional fronts, from Gaza to the West Bank, Lebanon, Iran, and now Syria — is being closely monitored by regional powers and must not be tolerated.

“This region is our region. One-sided destabilization cannot be accepted,” Fidan said, noting that Türkiye has worked closely with the U.S., EU, Saudi Arabia, and other regional powers on a cooperative roadmap for Syria since Dec. 8.

He added that with the new internationally recognized government in Damascus and the lifting of sanctions, a hopeful turning point has emerged for Syria — one that must not be derailed.

Fidan said Türkiye is in constant dialogue with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other key stakeholders, and has conveyed its concerns to Israeli officials via its intelligence channels. He also noted the need to prevent further clashes between Druze and Bedouin communities in Suwayda, emphasizing the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and restoring security.

“The situation unfolding near the Jordanian border also rightly concerns our neighbors,” Fidan said, adding that coordination with Jordan and the U.S. — particularly with U.S. Special Representative for Syria Tom Barrack — is ongoing.

He reiterated that Türkiye rejects any attempts to fragment Syria by establishing isolated pockets of control that could prolong the conflict.

“Small zones of influence built in contradiction to the will of Syria’s central authority will only ensure the continuation of chaos,” Fidan said. “We are working with our close partners in the region — and with the U.S. — and we hope that in the next few hours we can move toward calm and a cease-fire.”

Turning to the Cyprus issue, Fidan also participated in the “Expanded Format Informal Meeting on Cyprus,” alongside Greek and British foreign ministers and leaders from both the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides.

Fidan emphasized the need for a realistic and fair solution on the island based on existing facts and aimed at benefiting both communities, as well as contributing to regional and international stability.

“Our approach is constructive,” he said. “President Erdoğan’s vision is clear — we operate on a win-win basis, always with empathy for the other side. But we cannot accept any formula that ignores the rights of Turkish Cypriots.”

Fidan criticized the long-standing status quo on the island for disregarding Turkish rights and added that even the United Nations acknowledges many of Türkiye’s positions.

“We are not a country that avoids negotiations or rational dialogue,” Fidan said. “We will continue engaging in talks, and we hope today’s discussions lead to mutually beneficial solutions. We have ideas and scenarios on the table, and we’ll be reviewing decisions from previous meetings and exploring what new agreements may be possible.”