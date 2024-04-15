Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with the U.S. Under Secretary for Management John Bass at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Türkiye’s capital Ankara on Monday, the ministry said on X.

Fidan and Bass discussed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s upcoming visit to the United States, the latest regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the security situation in the Black Sea region, diplomatic sources said.

The sources added that they also touched upon the issue of energy, as well as the fight against terrorist groups, including the PKK, its Syrian offshoot YPG, Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Bass came to Türkiye upon the invitation of Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar and will be holding talks on April 15, 16.

President Erdoğan will travel to the U.S. on May 9, for his first visit to the White House under Joe Biden and discussions on a wide range of issues, ranging from Gaza to economic ties.

The Turkish president has long been critical of the U.S. stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly Washington’s unconditional support of the Netanyahu administration, which he accused of committing crimes against innocent Palestinians. In February, Erdoğan told journalists that the peace process in the conflict failed to bear fruit due to the negative approach of the United States.

Biden and Erdoğan will also discuss the Turkish acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, as well as the modernization process of jets Türkiye already purchased.