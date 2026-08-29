Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Saturday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as Ankara continued diplomatic consultations with key Middle Eastern partners.

Fidan discussed regional and bilateral issues with both officials, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. The sources did not provide further details about the conversations.

The calls come as Türkiye maintains intensive diplomatic engagement with Qatar and Egypt over a range of regional issues, including the situation in Gaza, developments in Syria and tensions affecting maritime security and energy routes.

Regional diplomacy

Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt have emerged as important diplomatic players in efforts to address conflicts and tensions across the Middle East.

Qatar has played a prominent mediation role in Gaza-related negotiations and other regional disputes, while Egypt's geographic position and longstanding influence in Arab affairs have made Cairo a key player in efforts involving Gaza and broader regional stability.

Ankara has maintained close consultations with both capitals as it seeks to coordinate positions on regional crises and strengthen bilateral ties.

Fidan has held several rounds of discussions with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts in recent weeks. His latest conversations with Sheikh Mohammed and Abdelatty underscore the continued importance Ankara places on maintaining direct communication with its regional partners.

Türkiye-Qatar ties

Türkiye and Qatar have developed a strategic partnership that covers political, economic and defense cooperation.

The two countries have maintained close relations through frequent high-level contacts, joint initiatives and expanding trade and investment ties. Qatar has also been an important partner for Türkiye in regional diplomacy, particularly on issues involving Gaza and wider Middle Eastern security.

Fidan and Sheikh Mohammed have held regular discussions on regional developments, including tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed, who serves as both Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, has been at the center of Doha's diplomatic efforts and has maintained contacts with regional and international officials as Qatar pursues its mediation role.

Türkiye-Egypt relations

Türkiye's relationship with Egypt has also strengthened significantly after years of strained ties.

Ankara and Cairo have expanded political and economic cooperation through high-level visits and regular diplomatic consultations. The two countries have also sought to increase bilateral trade and investment while expanding cooperation in areas including defense and energy.

Fidan and Abdelatty have frequently discussed Gaza, Syria, Libya and Sudan, among other regional issues.

Fidan visited Egypt earlier this month for the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, where the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments. The meeting also focused on strengthening economic cooperation and coordinating positions on several regional crises.

The two countries have expressed support for Libya's unity and territorial integrity and for stability in Syria, while calling for stronger efforts to address the humanitarian and political situation in Gaza.

The latest calls are part of Fidan's broader effort to maintain frequent contact with regional counterparts.

Since becoming foreign minister in June 2023 after serving as head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, Fidan has placed a strong emphasis on direct diplomatic engagement and coordination with regional and international partners.