An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul on Monday with preparations for the upcoming Samarkand summit high on the agenda.

The foreign ministers will discuss the OTS summit that will be held in Samarkand on Nov.11.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the meeting as well as other high-level representatives from OTS member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the OTS observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan.