An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul on Monday with preparations for the upcoming Samarkand summit high on the agenda.
The foreign ministers will discuss the OTS summit that will be held in Samarkand on Nov.11.
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the meeting as well as other high-level representatives from OTS member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the OTS observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.