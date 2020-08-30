Turkey will not allow Greece to carry out provocations by building up arms on a legally demilitarized island in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

In response to a question about reports on Greece sending military supplies to the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis), Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the island has had a demilitarized status since the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties. He said Turkey will not allow such provocations to be carried out across from its shores and rejects attempts to change the island’s status.

The island of Kastellorizo is only 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Turkish shore.

“If the press reports are true, this is a new indicator of Greece’s lawlessness and its true intentions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Aksoy said, adding that such provocative acts will not benefit Athens.

“Greece will be the one to lose if it continues to take steps that will heighten tensions in the region,” the spokesman said, as he noted that Turkey is determined to protect all of its rights and interests in line with international law.

Aksoy also responded to recent remarks by French President Emanuel Macron, who claimed that he set red lines with Turkey because the country respects “acts” rather than “words.”

“When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent in deeds and words. I can tell you that the Turks only consider and respect that. If you say words that are not followed by acts ... What France did this summer was important: It’s a red line policy. I did it in Syria,” Macron said Friday.

Aksoy said Macron, who “thinks” he set red lines with Ankara, will be met with Turkey’s resolute stance regarding Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is about time that those who get above themselves face the truth. The period when they dictated their imperialist goals by drawing lines on maps is over,” Aksoy said.

The foreign ministry spokesman argued that the only way to resolve the ongoing crisis in the region is by establishing dialogue and cooperation among neighboring countries, rather than provocations by extraterritorial actors.

Since the discovery of significant gas reserves in the region a decade ago, countries have been engaged in renewed disputes over maritime borders, while international law presents few remedies. The deepening rift between Athens and Ankara widened with Turkey’s decision to enhance energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the deal Turkey made with Libya’s official government.

The Turkish government disputes Greece’s claim to exclusive rights, arguing that islands should not be included in calculating sea boundaries between countries.

Ankara criticizes Greece for its “maximalist” position, as it claims that the tiny island of Kastellorizo, which is about 580 kilometers away from the Greek mainland, should have a 40,000-square-kilometer (15,444-square-mile) continental shelf area, which is almost half of Turkey's Gulf of Antalya.

France has been supporting Greece in the crisis and joined Italy, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in three-day air and sea military exercises in the region last week.