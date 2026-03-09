France on Monday denounced the launch of a ballistic missile from Iran toward Türkiye, calling on Tehran to immediately stop what it described as unjustified attacks in the region.

"France condemns in the strongest possible terms the Iranian missile launch that was intercepted in Turkish airspace by the missile defense system of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)," France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Paris stands alongside its allies and partners "who have been drawn into the conflict against their will." Both France and Türkiye are longstanding members of the NATO alliance.

"Iran must cease unjustified strikes targeting states in the region," it added.

The Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile that was fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry said some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province, adding that there were no casualties or injuries.

The development came amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to U.S. military assets.