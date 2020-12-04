France's National Assembly approved a resolution Thursday calling on the government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as a "republic."

After passing last month in the Senate, the resolution, which has symbolic value, was adopted in the Assembly with 188 "yes" votes against three "no" votes, while 16 deputies abstained from voting.

With the decision, the French government was called on to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and to re-evaluate Turkey's membership process to the EU with its European partners due to Turkey's role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to the U.N., Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory. No country in the world, including Armenia, recognizes Armenian sovereignty over the area.

France has also been criticized for abandoning its neutrality and supporting Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as one of the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian rejected the recognition call, saying Armenia did not require it. He also stressed that if such a decision is taken, France will remove itself from the OSCE Minsk Group and give up its mediator role.

On Nov. 23, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as "a republic."

The symbolic resolution does not mean the French government will recognize a sovereign Nagorno-Karabakh but sends a message of support to France’s large Armenian community.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly criticized France for supporting Armenia in the dispute. Following the French Senate’s decision, Baku stated that the resolution is “biased and provocative.”

Azerbaijan's parliament called for France to be stripped of its mediation role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to punish the French Senate for adopting a resolution backing the region's independence.

The Azerbaijani parliament urged its government to review ties with Paris and to appeal to the OSCE to revoke France's role as a co-chair.

New clashes in the territory erupted on Sept. 27 and ended with a Russian-brokered truce six weeks later.

The Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S., was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Baku and Yerevan over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region; however, for years it has been unable to provide a solution.