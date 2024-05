President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received three newly appointed ambassadors at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Brunei’s Noni Zurainah Haji, Somalia’s Fathudin Ali Muhammed and Spain’s Cristina Latorre Sancho presented their letters of credence to Erdoğan.

The ambassadors also introduced some of the members of their embassies and took a souvenir photo with Erdoğan.

Erdoğan then met separately with Haji, Muhammed and Sancho.