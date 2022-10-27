National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, regarding the visit of Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, said on Thursday that he believed the increase in cooperation between the two countries would facilitate solutions for some issues, especially Palestine.

"We believe that the increase in our bilateral cooperation and dialogue with Israel will facilitate the resolution of some issues, especially Palestine, on which we have disagreements. I would like to say that due to this visit, our relations will develop further, our dialogue will increase, some solutions will be found, and in this sense, this visit is very important," Akar said.

Akar welcomed Gantz, who was on an official visit, with a military ceremony at the Ministry of National Defense, and then the ministers made a joint press statement after their meeting.

Akar started his speech by expressing his pleasure to host Israeli Defense Minister Gantz at the Ministry of National Defense, "Mr. Gantz, the first defense minister to come to our country after a long time."

Also, Akar touched upon the relations between Türkiye and Israel.

“The mutual meetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the president and prime minister of Israel constituted an important turning point in terms of relations between Türkiye and Israel. Türkiye and Israel are important actors in our region. At the same time, we have serious ties and common values between the two countries, both historically and culturally. As Türkiye, I would like to state that the development of our relations and cooperation with Israel, especially in areas such as defense, security, and energy, will lead to important developments regarding regional peace and stability and will make significant contributions,” Akar said.

Thanking Gantz for his visit, Akar said, "I hope that these meetings will contribute to the relations between our countries and peace in the region."

In addition to drawing attention to the bilateral relations between Israel and Türkiye, Gantz also evaluated the Palestinian issue.

“Türkiye and Israel have built modern and advanced societies in history. Our future looks promising, but it depends on our shared interests in maintaining stability and security in the world and region. I believe that much more can be done together to lessen the impact of those who destabilize our regions by supporting or waging terrorism against innocent civilians. This also applies to the Palestinian region and I am confident that the deeper defense ties between our countries can have a positive impact on developments in this arena as well,” Gantz said.

Israel and Türkiye recently reappointed ambassadors for the first time in years. Earlier this month it was announced that Sakir Özkan Torunlar will take up his post as ambassador in Tel Aviv after Israel appointed Irit Lillian as its ambassador to Ankara last month.

Israel-Türkiye relations, long-frosty amid feuding over the Palestinian cause, have warmed in recent months, with energy emerging as a key area of cooperation.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Also, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met in late September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York in the first face-to-face talks since 2008.

Türkiye in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel.