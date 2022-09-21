German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised mediation efforts by the United Nations and Türkiye, saying that they made grain exports from Ukraine possible and "deserve great respect."

Addressing the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, Scholz said Germany is "also supporting Ukraine with the export of food," adding that his country will stand by Ukraine in terms of shouldering the "enormous cost" of building the country.

Describing the Russian war on Ukraine as "imperialism," he went on to say: "The return of imperialism is not only a disaster for Europe, but it is also a disaster for our global peaceful order, which is the antithesis of imperialism and neocolonialism."

"Putin will only give up his will and his imperialist ambitions if he realizes that he cannot win," he added.

Russian President Putin is not only destroying Ukraine but also ruining his own country, according to the German leader.

"This is why we will not accept a peace dictated by Russia. This is why we will not accept any pretentious referendum and this is why Ukraine must be able to defend itself against Russia's invasion," he said.

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have announced they will hold referendums to become a part of Russia later this week.