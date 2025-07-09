Germany supports Türkiye’s efforts to resolve its decades-long conflict with the PKK terrorist group and is “closely following” recent developments, including disarmament signals from the terrorist group’s imprisoned leader, German Ambassador to Türkiye Sibylle Katharina Sorg said Monday.

Speaking to NTV, Sorg said Berlin wishes for a peaceful outcome to Türkiye’s internal fight against terrorism, emphasizing that “a successful resolution would be a positive development for both Turkish citizens and the broader region.”

Her remarks come amid reports that the PKK may be preparing to disarm, following a renewed call from Abdullah Öcalan. The ambassador acknowledged that Germany, a country where PKK-affiliated groups continue to operate through associations, recognizes the PKK as a banned terrorist organization and monitors its activities closely, including its financial networks.

Ankara has long called on its NATO ally Germany to take more serious and effective measures against the PKK to prevent future terrorist attacks.

The PKK has been infiltrating European countries by exploiting the legal gaps and vague policies to recruit militants and finance its activities.

“We are optimistic about the possibility of a domestic consensus in Türkiye,” she said, adding that the German judiciary continues to investigate terror-related and criminal activities linked to the PKK.

When asked whether Öcalan’s call includes the PKK/YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Sorg said she believes it does. However, she emphasized that for the process to succeed in Syria, the al-Shara leadership’s performance will be decisive, noting that the SDF’s role must be integrated within a broader political and ethnic structure under Damascus.

Sorg confirmed that Germany has remained in contact with the SDF and is also monitoring developments in Syria closely. She stressed the importance of a comprehensive peace framework and highlighted the need for realistic steps from the Assad regime to ensure lasting results.

Turning to Türkiye’s demand for Eurofighter jets, Sorg described the multinational project involving Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain as sensitive and confidential but noted that “the process is moving in a positive direction.”

On the growing visa backlog affecting Turkish citizens, Sorg acknowledged the problem and urged a two-pronged solution — optimizing visa systems and reviving discussions on visa liberalization. “We believe this knot can only be untied through visa liberalization,” she said, noting Türkiye had fulfilled 66 of the 72 EU criteria.

She welcomed the recent visit by EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who met with Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and said technical talks have resumed.

“The number of Turkish citizens wanting EU membership is increasing,” she added. “Germany supports Türkiye’s EU accession talks — if Türkiye wants it. But this requires both sides to meet the agreed conditions.”

Sorg also said Türkiye and the EU should press ahead with modernizing the Customs Union, calling it a win-win opportunity.

On Gaza, the ambassador expressed hope for an immediate cease-fire to end the suffering. “The pain in Gaza and Israel must stop. Hostages must be released, humanitarian aid must flow, and the path to a two-state solution must be revived,” she said.

While acknowledging Germany’s traditional support for the Palestinian cause, she warned that indefinite humanitarian aid was not sustainable without progress toward a lasting political resolution.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, Sorg warned that Tehran was not complying with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and said the international community agrees that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons. She declined to speculate on potential Israeli military responses, saying such matters would depend on the immediacy and scale of the threat.